Junior football: Culter edge Colony Park to move to Superleague summit

Culter went top of the McBookie.com Superleague on goal difference after late counters from Jay Cheyne and Kai Ross gave the Crombie Park side the points after Fraser Bruce had given Colony Park the lead in Inverurie.

A 4-1 Bridge of Don Thistle success at Deveronside sees the Jags level on points at the head of the table.

At Lochside Park, it was an eightsome reel for Hermes against Montrose Roselea with Callum Innes (2), Ryan Begg, Grant Mitchell, Jack Tait, Jack Craig, Connor McKenzie and James Cairns on the mark in the 8-1 romp.

Josh Bolton and Adam Joji were the East End scorers in the 2-1 New Advocates Park success against Hall Russell United, who responded via Gary Coutts while a Marc Macdonald brace gave Nairn St Ninian a share of the spoils at home to Maud.

Ellon United and Banchory St Ternan shared eight goals at The Meadows with Eric Edgar, Andrew Close, Craig Peter and Jack Stewart on target for Saints.

First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale were beaten at home by Buchanhaven Hearts with Alec Kelly notching the game’s only goal while Stonehaven moved to just two points off the top with a 7-1 mauling of Aberdeen University on the road in which Wayne Barron (2), Ronan Masson, Blair McLennan, Robbie Renwick, David Baillie and Blair Duthie all found the net.

Sunnybank’s promotion hopes received a dent when a Jordan Guild brace gave Fraserburgh United a 2-1 victory at College Park while Ben Cullen (2) and Callum Clark found the net as Dufftown edged it 3-2 at home to Longside.

Newmachar win seven-goal thriller

Newmachar United remain clear at the top of the Second Division with strikes from James McMahon, Dylan Forsyth, Steve Young and Euan Dryburgh giving them a 4-3 success against Cruden Bay who replied through Gavin Buchan (2) and Chris Aikhamhenze.

It was the same scoreline as Whitehills defeated Burghead Thistle thanks to efforts from Callum Findlay (2), Brodie Christie and Calum Christie.

New Elgin had Euan Rose red carded as they lost 5-0 at Islavale with Liam Wood, Scott Barron, Matty Nicol, Craig Sim and Tom Burns all scoring while it was 1-1 between Forres Thistle and Glentanar.

In Section 5 of the League Cup, efforts from Jack Henderson, Lachie Macleod, Jamie Buglass, Craig Beattie and an own goal gave Banks o’ Dee a 5-1 win over Dyce at Ian Mair Park.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Colony Park 1-2 Culter

Deveronside 1-4 Bridge of Don Thistle

East End 2-1 Hall Russell United

Ellon United 4-4 Banchory St Ternan

Hermes 8-1 Montrose Roselea

Nairn St Ninian 2-2 Maud

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University 1-7 Stonehaven

Dufftown 3-2 Longside

Fraserburgh United 2-1 Sunnybank

Stoneywood Parkvale 0-1 Buchanhaven Hearts

SECOND DIVISION

Forres Thistle 1-1 Glentanar

Islavale 5-0 New Elgin

Newmachar United 4-3 Cruden Bay

Whitehills 4-3 Burghead Thistle

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 5

Dyce 1-5 Banks o’ Dee