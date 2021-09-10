Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Junior football: Culter head to Dyce in eye-catching North Regional Cup tie

By Reporter
September 10, 2021, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Stewart Rennie (red) and Hermes' Ryan Begg battle for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner.
The first round of the North Regional Cup takes centre stage this weekend.

At Lochside Park, Hermes welcome Montrose Roselea for the second week in a row, having rattled in eight goals in last weekend’s league meeting.

Culter travel to Dyce in one of the day’s best looking encounters, while Second Division pacesetters Newmachar United will be out to cause an upset when top-flight Hall Russell United come calling.

Banks o’ Dee are likely to freshen things up for the Spain Park meeting with Islavale, while Maud will be wary of First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale when the pair clash at Pleasure Park.

At New Advocates Park, East End host Burghead Thistle, while Sunnybank travel to Milton Park to play Banchory St Ternan.

Colony Park are on the road at Cruden Bay, Buchanhaven Hearts entertain Forres Thistle and Bridge of Don Thistle make the trip to Nairn St Ninian in an all-Superleague tie.

In-form Rothie Rovers are at home to Aberdeen University with Glenury Park the venue for Stonehaven against New Elgin, while Whitehills versus Deveronside completes the line-up.

In the only league match, Fraserburgh United face Dufftown at College Park in the First Division, while in Section 4 of the League Cup Ellon United meet Longside at The Meadows.

All games get under way at 2 pm.

