Junior football: Culter head to Dyce in eye-catching North Regional Cup tie

The first round of the North Regional Cup takes centre stage this weekend.

At Lochside Park, Hermes welcome Montrose Roselea for the second week in a row, having rattled in eight goals in last weekend’s league meeting.

Culter travel to Dyce in one of the day’s best looking encounters, while Second Division pacesetters Newmachar United will be out to cause an upset when top-flight Hall Russell United come calling.

Banks o’ Dee are likely to freshen things up for the Spain Park meeting with Islavale, while Maud will be wary of First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale when the pair clash at Pleasure Park.

At New Advocates Park, East End host Burghead Thistle, while Sunnybank travel to Milton Park to play Banchory St Ternan.

Colony Park are on the road at Cruden Bay, Buchanhaven Hearts entertain Forres Thistle and Bridge of Don Thistle make the trip to Nairn St Ninian in an all-Superleague tie.

In-form Rothie Rovers are at home to Aberdeen University with Glenury Park the venue for Stonehaven against New Elgin, while Whitehills versus Deveronside completes the line-up.

In the only league match, Fraserburgh United face Dufftown at College Park in the First Division, while in Section 4 of the League Cup Ellon United meet Longside at The Meadows.

All games get under way at 2 pm.