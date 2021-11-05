Banks o’ Dee on cup duty this weekend

Following last weekend’s postponement due to a waterlogged surface, Banks o’ Dee will attempt to join Dyce in the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup when they make the trip to Tayside to face Lochee United, with a 2.30 pm kick-off.

With Culter’s scheduled McBookie.com Superleague clash with the Spain Park side postponed as a consequence, Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes both have the chance to consolidate at the top of the table.

The Jags welcome Colony Park to Aberdeen Sports Village while Neil Dawson’s squad make the journey north for a tricky encounter at Nairn St Ninian.

Bottom of the pack Deveronside host Banchory St. Ternan, Montrose Roselea are at Ellon United and Hall Russell United entertain Maud at Denmore Park.

Game of the day in the First Division sees leaders Stoneywood Parkvale at home to nearest challengers Stonehaven with promotion seeking Sunnybank on the road at Dufftown.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen University face Fraserburgh United with Buchanhaven Hearts making the short journey to neighbours Longside.

Second Division pacesetters Rothie Rovers go to Islavalewhile third placed Forres Thistle have home advantage over Newmachar United, who are just one point better off in second.

In the other games, Cruden Bay are at home to Whitehills with New Elgin travelling to Glentanar.

With Banks O’Dee already qualified from their group, it’s only pride at stake when East End and Dyce go into battle in the League Cup Section 5 fixture at New Advocates Park.

All game get underway at 2pm unless stated.