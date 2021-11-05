Inverurie Locos boss hails in-form forward Kieran Shanks as Wick Academy look to right frustrating start to the season

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings reckons Kieran Shanks is in the perfect place to develop after his blistering start to the season.

Former Aberdeen kid Shanks has hit eight goals in his last four games, including a brace in the 2-1 win over Huntly last weekend.

He joined Locos last year after being let go by the Dons and has been an impressive performer up top, firstly under Andy Low and now Hastings.

The transition to part-time football does not seem to have fazed Shanks either and Hastings believes the door is not closed on him returning to the full-time game.

He said: “It’s really difficult (coming from full-time) and you’ve got to remember the age these boys are at.

“They have lived in a world where they’ve had aspirations to become full-time players in the first-team and when that doesn’t happen, it can be a massive blow to them.

“I think all these boys have ambitions to go full-time and it’s our job to get them firing. We have a few in our squad who – rightly so – have those aspirations.

“Kieran is settled now in terms of understanding where he is at in his career. With strikers it’s goals that get all the headlines because everyone is after goalscorers.

“All he can do is keep working hard and listening to what we’re helping him with. First and foremost we want him to keep doing the business for Inverurie Locos.

“He’s a hard-worker anyway but we’ve done a lot on his movement and his finishing as well. He’s still developing and it’s good to see it pay off.”

Shanks will be looking to add to that tally when Locos head to Wick Academy tomorrow, with Hastings likely to assess a few players’ fitness ahead of the game.

One player whose future at Harlaw Park is not so rosy is striker Andy Hunter, who was transfer-listed by the club again this week.

Hastings added: “Andy is a good player – it’s just one of those cases where he’s surplus to requirements in that area of the squad. He’s a good guy and a good player, it’s just unfortunate we’ve got a lot of competition for that position.”

Wick player-boss Gary Manson has been frustrated with how his side have started this campaign, after drawing more than half of their 13 games so far.

They have also been without a game for the last two weeks, due to the Scottish Cup and their game against Buckie Thistle being postponed.

“Whether it be bad luck, bad finishing or bad defending, we have just not got over the line in a few games we really should have,” said Manson.

“We’ve had seven draws and if we could turn four or five into wins we’d have twice the amount of points we’re on at the moment.

“We’ve scored in the vast majority of games but it’s the other side of it. We’re conceding far too many sloppy goals. If you’re conceding two or three every game it’s difficult to win games.”

Manson will be without long-term injury victims Richard Macadie and Alan Farquhar for the game at Harmsworth Park, although goalkeeper Graeme Williamson is available again after missing the defeat to Brechin last month where player-coach James More deputised between the posts.

“I’ve never had a full squad to choose from this season,” added Manson. “There’s probably five or six missing for Saturday and it’s something we’ve got used to.

“James is our goalkeeping coach but doubles as the second goalkeeper as well. He’s more than capable of stepping in there and is competing for a spot this Saturday.”