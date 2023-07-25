Craig Brown laid to rest as family celebrate life of Aberdeen and Scotland manager

The football world today remembered Craig Brown, the former Aberdeen manager who was also a national hero in Scotland.

He was manager at Pittodrie for three years before serving on the board. In his earlier, playing career, he was to part of his Dundee FC’s 1962 league-winning side.

Craig’s later achievements as Scotland manager, leading the side to two major tournaments, were recalled today as giants of the game filed into Ayr racecourse for a service of remembrance.

These included former St Johnstone and Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes; ex Dunfermline boss Jim Leishman, Dick Campbell of Arbroath and the club’s former manager Jimmy Bone.

Former Scotland captain Gary McAllister was there together with ex Manchester United manager David Moyes, Aberdeen legends Alex McLeish and Willie Miller, and the Dons former chairman Stewart Milne.

The service had been due to be held at Craig’s own church, St Nicholas in Prestwick, but was moved to the larger capacity Princess Royal suite at Ayr race course.

His daughter, Valerie, spoke about the health struggles her father had suffered over the last three years but said he remained a modest man who always described himself as the ex-Clyde manager.

She talked of his early days playing for Dundee FC and said he often spoke fondly of being part of the team’s own “boy band” Hammy and the Hamsters.

Son Hugh spoke of the straight-talking man who exposed him to tough love by telling him to stick in at school rather than trying to pursue a career in football.

Craig’s other son, John, told the congregation that his father often misquoted famous people shamelessly just to convey a truth.

“He once told me, ‘As Dick Campbell says, they can’t take away our respect if we don’t give it to them.’ I asked him if that was not Mahatma Gandhi who said that but he more or less said it does not matter.”

John spoke of his father’s close relationship with the Tartan Army and said he never took their support for granted.

“He was acutely aware of the time and money the fans spent to follow Scotland. First and foremost he was a fan and always positive about Scotland’s chances on the field.

“He believed in the power of football and the positive impact it can have on all of our lives.”

Craig, who died last month aged 82 following a battle with bladder cancer, was Dundee manager Bob Shankly’s first signing when he moved from Rangers on loan in January 1960. The move was made permanent for a fee of £8,000 in October of that year.

Craig had a three-year spell as manager of Aberdeen FC before serving on the board and working tirelessly as an ambassador for the club. He also managed Preston North End and Motherwell.

He was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1999, the year after Scotland’s World Cup appearance in France, for services to football.