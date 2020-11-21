Derek McInnes expects Aberdeen to be the real deal on Premiership visit to Ibrox

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derek McInnes wants to see the real Aberdeen produce a performance at Rangers tomorrow (noon).

The Dons head for Ibrox with a point to prove to themselves following an underwhelming display when the two teams last met on the opening day of the season.

Ryan Kent scored the only goal of an otherwise forgettable encounter at Pittodrie and Dons boss McInnes wants his players to show how much they have improved since the last encounter.

He said: “Looking back on the first day of the season, we didn’t do anything in possession, bar the last fifteen minutes.

“We looked a team who were undercooked that day, we didn’t look ready and were like a team who hadn’t played for a long time.

“Rangers were better than us on the day, so it wasn’t a good start to the campaign, especially given what happened in the days afterwards.

“But we have come back, we have started well and there is enough evidence there to think we can have a good campaign.

“But it is only a start, I keep stressing that because it’s still early in the campaign.”

Aberdeen have recorded three wins, three draws and suffered four defeats in their last 10 matches against the Gers and McInnes wants his players to draw on their past performances for tomorrow’s game against the unbeaten league leaders.

He said: “We have to take confidence from our record against Rangers and that’s something I will be reminding the players of.

“Sometimes it doesn’t feel like that, but there is the evidence we can get results there.

“Obviously Sunday will be a difficult game, we’ll have to see how we’re fixed because of the injuries, because we have a few problems.

“But the squad has dealt with having players out before and that should give us confidence that we can do it.

“It’s going to be a test, but we have shown we can do it.

“Some teams will test you more, but that sort of consistency on the road should give us confidence that we can get a result on Sunday.”

The Aberdeen manager believes the experience gained from past performances at Ibrox should also serve his side well.

The Dons stood firm to record a goalless draw on their last visit and McInnes insists his players know what attributes are required for them to return north with something to show for their efforts against Steven Gerrard’s side.

He said: “A lot of the squad have gone through it and know what it takes. You need to do a lot of things right and concentration is important.

“Individual responsibility in and out of possession.

“You have to get after Rangers at the right time and not let them enjoy the game too much.

“Rangers are a team that dominate possession and we have to make sure we are comfortable when that is the case.

“It is only one part of it and we have to make sure that when they are in possession we turn the ball over better than we did in the first game.

“The message will be clear to the players to show that confidence and personality to take part in the game.

“Rather than try to play last minute football for 90 minutes.”