Aberdeen defender Taylor insists Dons are ready for their Ibrox acid test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ash Taylor knows Aberdeen will be judged on how they perform at Ibrox tomorrow.

The central defender, who is in his second spell with the Dons, will be part of his club’s effort to extend their excellent run of not having conceded a goal on the road so far in the Scottish Premiership when they face Rangers in Govan.

Taylor knows Aberdeen’s proud record faces a stern test from Steven Gerrard’s side in the noon kick-off, but he is confident the Dons have the quality required to match the Light Blues.

He said: “These are the sort of games you are judged on. The expectation rises every year and of course you are judged on games against Celtic and Rangers more significantly.

“The club has done well over the past few seasons, been in cup finals and pushing on as far as we have, and these games have become more significant.

“You have to go down and compete and pick up points as you go along. Over the course of the season we will drop points, but it is more pleasing to go down there and win and take the points back up the road. That would stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got a good squad. I’ve never seen a bench like it in my time here, the players who can come in and play. The competition for places is big at the moment and you’ve got to be on your game to keep your spot in the squad.

“I think in terms of depth of squad, it’s the strongest since I’ve been here.

“We kept the majority of our squad from last season as a lot of the boys were under contract and it was pleasing that we were able to add a few and we have a very strong squad this year.”

Derek McInnes’ side will be bidding to do what no other Scottish club has managed so far this season and inflict a defeat on Gerrard’s side.

The Ibrox club welcome the Dons as Premiership leaders with Aberdeen trailing Rangers by 12 points, albeit having played two games less.

Clearly the outcome of tomorrow’s match is crucial to the Dons and their efforts to keep in touch with the top of the table.

Taylor said: “Of course, that’s always been our aim since I’ve been at this football club. We want to push them as much as we can. We know how good a squad we have and we know on our day that we can give them a good going and get the three points ourselves. We’ve shown that in the past.

“We’ve just got to try and win as many games as we can and push them as far as we can.

“It’s going to be a tough game, because they’re a very in-form side and doing well, but we’re good form ourselves. It’s always a tasty fixture down there.

“I think I’ve a pretty decent record down there. I think I’ve only been beaten down there once, I’m not too sure. I can’t remember too much, but I think we’ve done well there recently.

“It’s been pretty pleasing going down to Glasgow and winning. It’s something we’ve looked to do in the past and we’ve done that recently.”

While Alfredo Morelos has been the focal point of the Rangers team in recent seasons, the Colombian finds himself surrounded by a supporting cast of quality attacking threats and Taylor insists there is much more to Gerrard’s side than their leading scorer of recent seasons.

He said: “They’ve showed what they’re about this season and done really well.

“We know the fans make a huge difference and it’s normally a full house for these games, but it’s an important game for these two teams hoping to kick on again.

“They’re more of a solid unit, more a team than individuals, which has been good for them. They’ve been keeping clean sheets as a team as well and they’re scoring goals.

“They’re a strong team, they have been over the past season, and it’s all coming together now. It’s just important that we go down there with the same attitude we have shown previously and try to get the three points and put on a good performance.”