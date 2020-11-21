Dons stars to miss Rangers clash after being ordered to self-isolate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three Dons players have been told to self-isolate after one of them tested positive for Covid-19 following Scotland Under-21s duty.

It’s understood Lewis Ferguson, Connor McLennan and Ross McCrorie have all been told to self-isolate for 14 days after one of them, thought to be McCrorie, tested positive.

It means both Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan will miss tomorrow’s game against Rangers. Ross McCrorie, who captained the national side, was not eligible to play against Rangers due to the terms of his loan agreement.

All three Dons players will also miss Wednesday’s trip to Hamilton and next Saturday’s game against St Mirren.

A statement from the Dons said: “Aberdeen FC is highly disappointed to confirm that, upon returning from international duty with Scotland Under 21s, a member of the first-team squad yesterday tested positive for Covid-19.

“The individual, who is asymptomatic, has been self-isolating since receiving the test result.

“Following guidance from the Scottish Government’s Covid experts, two further first-team players, who were also part of the Scotland Under-21 squad, will be required to self-isolate for 14 days having been identified as close contacts as a result of the aircraft and bus seating manifests.

“No other members of the first team or coaching staff at Cormack Park have tested positive, either during this week’s routine testing or in fact since August.

“From the outset, the club has diligently followed the strict protocols outlined by the Joint Response Group (JRG) and with a regular testing regime and stringent safety measures in place aimed at minimising any potential risk, this is a hugely frustrating situation for all at AFC.

“With three first-team players now missing in what is a crucial week for the club, these developments will have a significant impact upon the integrity of its preparations, and it will be seeking urgent assurances from the Scottish FA to ensure its players remain safe whilst on International duty.”

Livingston goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, Ross McCrorie’s brother, and Celtic’s David Turnbull also tested positive, with eight other players – including the Dons stars – and two members of staff from the U-21 squad told to self-isolate.

Scotland U21s’ bid to qualify for next summer’s European Championships were dashed by a 1-0 defeat in Greece on Tuesday.