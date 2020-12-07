Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis explains how he bounced back from St Mirren howler

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis hopes he has made amends for his uncharacteristic error after playing his part in helping the 10-man Dons earn a point at St Mirren on Saturday.

The Dons played the final 36 minutes without Lewis Ferguson after he was sent-off for a second bookable offence, but Saints could not make their extra man count.

Lewis was pleased from a personal standpoint to put his mistake which gifted Saints victory in the Betfred Cup tie the previous weekend behind him.

He said: “I’ve had it before. A few years ago I had a stinker against Motherwell and ended up playing them away the following game and won 1-0.

“So there’s been a couple of times it’s happened like that, but I was pleased to get it out the way.

“You just have to use your experience and put things like that behind you.

“You feel pretty rubbish throughout the week and you make sure you stay off social media. You just batten down the hatches and work hard.

“There’s no secret to it – just get on the training pitch, get your head down, be positive and then put yourself in the same position and make confident, positive decisions through the game. I think I did that.”

Despite the Dons captain’s efforts, Aberdeen left Paisley disappointed with the penalty given against them for handball by Tommie Hoban and Ferguson’s dismissal by referee Bobby Madden.

Lewis said: “We’re happy with a point the way the game went. We came to get three points, but we have been really unfortunate with the penalty and red card.

© SNS Group

“The key decisions didn’t go our way but we showed a determination and spirit, rode our luck a little bit as well, and with the way the game went we are happy to get on the road with a point.

“It’s incredibly harsh. I spoke to the referee and he said they are told to give them. So in that way it’s not really their fault.

“But if they don’t give them then I don’t think anyone brings any attention to it.

“If referees stop giving those type of penalties then nobody says anything.

“Tommie is a yard away from the ball, his hand is down by his side and he is actually trying to move it out the way as the ball strikes it. I don’t know what else he can do.

“So if refs stop giving them then I don’t think anyone has any issue with it. I do feel for refs because if they are told to give them then it needs to be looked at.”

On Ferguson’s dismissal Lewis said: “Going what the lads are saying, Lewis takes an arm in the face just prior to the incident, but even the tackle itself is not a yellow card.

© SNS Group

“Bobby Madden is a good referee and had a better view of it than me.

“We will just have to get on with it and look at the positives of the second half performance in the face of adversity.”