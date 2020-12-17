Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: Curtis can be our Main man

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has backed Curtis Main to show what he is capable of now he injury free.

The former Motherwell forward has been plagued by niggling injuries for much of the campaign but responded to being given a start against Ross County by scoring both goals in the 2-0 win at Pittodrie.

Main’s goals gave the Dons their first win in five matches but McInnes insists Main’s link-up play was just as important as his goals.

He said: “A team can only be as good as your number nine at times to bring it all together and link the play and when you have a lot of supporting players like we have that main position is so important.

“Curtis led the line brilliantly on Saturday and when you have the speed around him he has a big part to play.

“We were blessed with Marley Watkins. He was a brilliant fit for us in terms of how we were playing and we’ve missed him. Sam Cosgrove got his goal against Hibs but by his own admission he is still trying to find his best form.”

McInnes has urged his players to build on their victory when they travel to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Aberdeen have historically gathered momentum at this time of the season and the Dons boss is hoping history can repeat itself and his side can put the club in a strong position heading before the transfer window reopens in 2021.

He said: “You don’t look at the league table until you come out of December. It’s normally just short of the halfway stage where it starts to play out who will be fighting at the bottom, the top six and the European spots.

“For us we cannot stress enough the importance of having a good December as it will allow us to make the necessary changes in January.

“I’m confident this team will get better and if we can make the changes I am hoping to make in January and we get a bit of luck with injuries I really believe we can do well this season.

“We’ve got every respect for each opponent but I know when we reach our levels and use our experience right we have players who can cause teams problems.

“We have it all to do again at Kilmarnock which will be another difficult game. We’ll have Dylan McGeouch and Lewis Ferguson back which helps and Niall McGinn will benefit from a full week’s training so hopefully we can come through with no injuries and build momentum this month.

“By and large it was a fully committed performance on Saturday and another clean sheet and three points was important for this run of games we have as we want to come out of it in December in a good position as we try to make the squad even stronger for the second half of the season.”