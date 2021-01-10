Aberdeen confirm departure of on-loan striker Ryan Edmondson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of striker Ryan Edmondson.

The 19-year-old joined the Dons on loan from Leeds United in July and scored two goals in 16 appearances.

The Englishman suffered an ankle injury in training soon after joining the Dons and was expected to be sidelined for three or four months but returned ahead of schedule in September.

Both of Edmondson’s goals for the Reds came in a 4-2 victory against Hamilton Accies in October.