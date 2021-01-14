Aberdeen to face Livingston twice in four days as new date for postponed fixture announced

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen will face Livingston twice in a week after the new date for last night’s postponed Premiership meeting was confirmed.

Referee Steven McLean called off last night’s Almondvale clash 10 minutes after it was supposed to kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch stemming from a late deluge.

It was the second time the game, initially meant to be played on December 30, had been postponed. On the first occasion, freezing temperatures meant patches of the artificial Tony Macaroni Arena surface were rock-hard and, as a result, the pitch was unplayable.

The SPFL have now confirmed the Livi-Dons game will take place on Saturday January 30 (3pm), before the sides meet at Pittodrie for another league fixture on Tuesday February 2 (6pm).