Aberdeen receive positive news on injury scares for Ross McCrorie, Jonny Hayes and Ash Taylor

Aberdeen today received positive news on the injuries suffered by Ross McCrorie, Jonny Hayes and Ash Taylor in the 4-1 loss to Ross County.

McCrorie and Hayes left the Global Energy stadium on crutches.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Dons boss Derek McInnes admitted he feared the worst for both players.

However, it was today confirmed McCrorie did not suffer an break as initially feared.

McCrorie was sent for a scan at the weekend, which revealed a puncture in his foot and he is expected to only be out for a few weeks.

Hayes, who suffered an ankle injury, and Taylor (back spasm) are not as bad as initially feared and it is hoped the injuries could subside enough for them to both be available for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Hayes was substituted in the second half and McCrorie battled on through the pain barrier for the final 10 minutes as the Dons had already used their allocated number of stoppages for substitutes.

Defender Taylor was substituted after 30 minutes in Dingwall.

However, there was an injury blow as attacker Connor McLennan has been sent to see a consultant about a foot problem.