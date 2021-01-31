Sam Cosgrove: Departing Don thanks Aberdeen manager for transforming his career

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Departing Dons striker Sam Cosgrove has thanked Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes for transforming his career.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Pittodrie three years ago in a £30,000 deal from Carlisle United, completed a £2million switch to Birmingham City yesterday.

Cosgrove, who scored 47 goals in 103 appearances for the Dons, said: “It has been a whirlwind few days but as soon as the interest from Birmingham was there it was a no-brainer.

“I’m delighted to get it over the line.

“I came through the Premier League in some good academies but found myself playing non-league football before I got the break at Aberdeen.

“There were testing times and I have hit the lows in football but that has made me more determined to push and do better things.

“Aberdeen was a good stepping stone for me and now I find myself in the Championship at a top-class club in Birmingham.

“As a striker you put the pressure on yourself needing to score and I found myself doing that.

“I had a relatively slow start but once I found my feet I had real success finding the back of the net for a good two seasons.

“A lot of credit for that is down to the manager with the work we did behind the scenes and the team we had.

“It was a good part of my life.

“I’ll miss it. The European games were one of the highlights when I was up there.”