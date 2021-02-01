LATEST: Scott Wright to Rangers and Bruce Anderson to Hamilton expected before deadline, as Aberdeen set to land Fraser Hornby and Florian Kamberi

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright is set to complete a move to Rangers before tonight’s transfer deadline, while Bruce Anderson is expected to join Hamilton Accies on loan.

Wright, 23, had already agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox side for next season, and it is understood the Dons have agreed to sell Wright now for £200,000. The agreement will also see Rangers loanee Ross McCrorie – who was already set to sign a three-year deal at Pittodrie in the summer – move to the Reds permanently now.

McCrorie was going to cost the Dons £350,000 at the end of the season, but the fee for the Scotland Under-21 international is now £150,000 with the Wright cash subtracted.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are expected to land former Hibs attacker Florian Kamberi, as well as Scotland U21 striker Fraser Hornby on loan before the window closes this evening.

To make room for their new forwards, the Dons are expected to send Anderson back out on loan, this time to fellow Premiership outfit Hamilton.

Anderson, 22, was recalled from a spell with Championship Ayr United last month, where he scored just twice.