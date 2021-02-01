The numbers from Florian Kamberi’s time at Hibs which show potential loan striker can add goals to Aberdeen

Aberdeen are expected to land former Hibernian and Rangers striker Florian Kamberi before the transfer window closes at midnight.
Scotland Under-21 international Fraser Hornby should also complete a loan move before the deadline.
Aberdeen – who sold last season’s top scorer Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City yesterday for £2 million and are also expected to loan out 22-year-old attacker Bruce Anderson to Hamilton Accies – will have added much-needed attacking options for the rest of the campaign.
Kamberi and Hornby would join the currently-injured Curtis Main in competing for a starting berth up front.
Derek McInnes opted to play winger Connor McLennan up top in the 0-0
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe