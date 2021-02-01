The numbers from Florian Kamberi’s time at Hibs which show potential loan striker can add goals to Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen are expected to land former Hibernian and Rangers striker Florian Kamberi before the transfer window closes at midnight.

Scotland Under-21 international Fraser Hornby should also complete a loan move before the deadline.

Aberdeen – who sold last season’s top scorer Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City yesterday for £2 million and are also expected to loan out 22-year-old attacker Bruce Anderson to Hamilton Accies – will have added much-needed attacking options for the rest of the campaign.

Kamberi and Hornby would join the currently-injured Curtis Main in competing for a starting berth up front.

Derek McInnes opted to play winger Connor McLennan up top in the 0-0