Ryan Hedges to miss rest of season after Aberdeen attacker suffers horror pectoral injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges is set to miss the rest of the season after tearing a pectoral muscle off the bone.

Hedges, 25, has been Aberdeen’s most influential attacking player this season, with eight goals in 30 appearances.

The Welsh international was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Livingston at Pittodrie and it is expected he will be out for the rest of the campaign.

It is a huge blow for Dons boss Derek McInnes, who will have been counting on Hedges as one of those to provide ammunition for new loan strike trio, Fraser Hornby, Florian Kamberi and Callum Hendry.

The Reds, who sold creative midfielder Scott Wright to Rangers on deadline day, are struggling for goals at the moment and find themselves in a scrap with Hibs and in-form Livi for third place in the league. They travel to Easter Road tomorrow.

Former Barnsley player Hedges had been hopeful of going to the European Championships with Wales in the summer, however, the injury appears to have put paid to his chances.