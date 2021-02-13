Derek McInnes hopes debutant Florian Kamberi can bring ‘quality and inspiration’ to Aberdeen against St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes loan striker Florian Kamberi can get his side firing against St Mirren today.

Debutant Kamberi, who finally received his work permit yesterday, is one of three changes to the Dons line-up against the Buddies today. The home side go in the the game having not scored in four matches.

Speaking to the club’s TV channel before the game, McInnes said: “We knew the conditions were going to be tough this week. It’s Scottish football, so we’ve got to deal with it.

“We need to see the importance of the game. We need to set about the task of being as positive as we can, we’ve tried to be positive with the line-up and we need to be positive in the manner we play as well to make full use of that.

“It’s been a tough week for him (Kamberi), we’ve been waiting for his clearance. He managed to train yesterday.

“We’ve got to be mindful of that, but we also need that quality and inspiration at the top end of the pitch to improve things there.

“We’ve got to get him up to speed. We don’t think he’ll be perfect today, because of his lack of game time.

“It’s good to get him going and in the team – he trained well yesterday.”