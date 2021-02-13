Frustration in front of goal continues for Aberdeen following St Mirren stalemate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s wait for a goal continues after the Dons drew a blank for the fifth game running following a goalless draw with St Mirren.

The conditions made for a really difficult afternoon for the teams at Pittodrie, but Saints boss Jim Goodwin will be the happier of the two managers to take a point.

For Aberdeen, the point moves them to within four points of Hibernian as the Dons now turn their attention to Wednesday’s trip to Celtic Park.

Florian Kamberi made his debut after international clearance came through for the striker following his deadline day loan move from St Gallen.

© SNS Group

The former Hibernian and Rangers striker was one of three changes made by Derek McInnes following the 2-0 loss at Hibernian last weekend with Dean Campbell and Niall McGinn also coming into the starting line-up.

They replaced Greg Leigh, whose season is at an end due to a hamstring tear, and Ash Taylor and Dylan McGeouch, who were on the bench.

The swirling wind made this game a tough prospect for both teams and chances were at a premium at Pittodrie.

Joe Lewis saved from Ryan Flynn in the opening minutes before Matty Kennedy and Kamberi had long range efforts, which were both held by Jak Alnwick in the Saints goal.

That was as good as it got in a testing opening 45 minutes, which proved challenging for the players.

The second half was just as punishing with a Kennedy effort, which was again held by Alnwick, as close as Aberdeen came to breaking the deadlock.

Saints, for their part, fared little better and Dons captain Lewis was a virtual spectator after the break.