Florian Kamberi confident he can bag the goals Aberdeen need

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Florian Kamberi is ready to answer the call in Aberdeen’s time of need but the Albanian international insists helping the Dons get back to winning ways is more important than personal targets.

The former Hibernian striker, who scored 30 goals in 80 appearances during his spell at Easter Road, made his debut for Aberdeen in Saturday’s goalless draw against St Mirren.

The Dons have failed to score in their last five Premiership matches, but Kamberi, who only received international clearance to play on Friday, has backed himself to deliver at Pittodrie.

He said: “I’m here to help the team as much as I can and am here to help the team win games and the club achieve its goals.

“I know where the goal is and I know I can score goals. I’m not going to say I’m going to score 20 goals, but if the team wins games that is the most important thing.

“I went to St Gallen to play football and it was not the best period for me. The manager had other players he wanted to play and I have to respect that.

“I have come back here to show the qualities I have, enjoy my football and help the team.

“I am contracted to them until 2023, but I am not focused on St Gallen for now. I am focused on Aberdeen.

“I want to be the Florian I am and if I can contribute to the team then that is all I want.”

Kamberi, who joined the Dons on February 1, is pleased his wait to play for the Dons has finally been ended, even if it was in difficult conditions with the strong winds the real winner in a game which featured few chances.

He said: “I was delighted to play 90 minutes as I hadn’t trained for two weeks. Friday was my first session, so I know I will get better day to day and I am not putting myself under pressure.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

“It was frustrating having to wait 10 days for my visa, but everything is done now and I’m delighted to be here.

“It was difficult circumstances, but it was like that for everyone and we have accept it and continue.”

Kamberi is set to feature again in Wednesday’s match against Celtic at Celtic Park. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers, but was unable to prevent the Hoops from winning a ninth title in a row.

However, he is surprised to see Neil Lennon’s team fall so far behind Steven Gerrard’s runaway leaders.

He said: “I haven’t followed Celtic much, but it doesn’t seem they are like last season. They would love to be in another situation, but it is how it is and I am focused on Aberdeen.

“If you don’t get results everyone gets on you and there is pressure, but it is not my business.

“It is always special to play against Celtic or Rangers in their stadiums and even though there are no fans it is still a big game. We will go there and not be under pressure as we try to get a result.

“It would be great to get my first goal there on Wednesday.”