McInnes wants the winning habit back at Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has urged his players to find a way to win as they enter the home straight of the Scottish season.

The Dons trail Hibernian by four points with seven games remaining and with one win in the last eight matches McInnes knows it is vital his side rediscover the art of winning matches if they are to have any hope of catching their rivals.

He said: “Winning games is what we need at this stage. We’ve had to good performances against Celtic at Celtic Park and felt we’ve merited something from both games but at this stage of the season winning games is what it is all about.

“We feel Saturday is a game that is vitally important to how we want the season to play out and if we can win this one it is three points closer to where we need to get to. We don’t know exactly how many points we’ll need but certainly we’ll need to rack up points sooner rather than later.”

Hamilton Accies visit Pittodrie today for a game they too need to get a result from as they fight to stay in the Premiership and McInnes is under no illusions as to what his side will face at Pittodrie this afternoon.

He said: “Hamilton always seem to find a way. They’re well versed in dealing with the situation they’re in. There’s no panic. There’s less pressure on them as a club in the situation they’re in and I do think that maybe helps them.

“I do think Hamilton are good value, I’ve always sung their praises, they’re a good club. Despite the challenges that they face financially, they always find a way to stay in the league and good on them.

“I watched them against St Johnstone and they were as competitive as ever. They scored a good goal and almost hung on to a very good three points.

“Hamilton play cup football every week, I feel as though they always as though they’re 1-0 down. I say that to my players and I think that’s a real strength of theirs, they always feel that they’re still in the game.

“Even when you go two and three up against them sometimes, they never give it up, and that’s under different managers. I’ve managed against Billy Reid, Alex Neil, Martin Canning and Chipper (Brian Rice). They’re all the same, there’s an identity there.”

McInnes believes Ryan Hedges may have a role to play following the decision to extend the season.

The Wales international suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the defeat to Livingston last month and it was feared the surgery required would end his campaign.

However, with the season extended due to May 22 due to the rescheduled dates for the Scottish Cup the Dons boss hopes Hedges may return.

He said: “He is in and out of a sling at the minute as he is letting it heal properly after having it pinned.

“It’s a long shot to have him back but with an extended cup final he may just have a chance to be involved.”