Gothenburg Great Simpson and Dons fan take on roles at AberDNA

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson and Dons fan Jack Ogston have been named as ambassador and custodian respectively of Aberdeen FC’s AberDNA programme.

The initiative, which is entering its fourth year, has 6,500 paid members and has raised an additional £1.8million towards the football budget in the last three seasons.

Simson, head of the youth academy at the Dons, insists AberDNA has been a huge benefit to the club.

He said: “Ordinarily fans only see the finished product on the park but this is a way to support the work that goes on throughout the academy. Fans can play a part in supporting the development of players for many years to come.

“I have seen the benefits of AberDNA first-hand so I’m looking forward to playing a prominent role in promoting it more widely. The more fans that can come on board, the better.”

Dons fan Ogston, becomes the first custodian of AberDNA.

Ogston’s role as custodian will be independent of the club’s board and football operation. He will be given full disclosure of where and how that money is spent to satisfy himself and, in turn, the members that the funds generated are having the maximum impact on the football budget.

Ogston, who is currently chairman of Cancer Support Scotland and deputy chairman of Scottish Building Society, said: “For many members, AberDNA represents a significant outlay, often in addition to a season ticket, and it’s important that they have confidence that it is money well spent.”

The club plans on appointing up to two more custodians to support Ogston.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “With the club’s finances under increasing pressure as a result of Covid, we’re indebted to our loyal and generous fanbase who have supported us through season tickets and AberDNA memberships.

“We’re going to need this support more than ever as we navigate our way out of the coronavirus-imposed crisis.

“That’s why it’s vital that we have people with the relevant credentials and independence to ensure full transparency and to champion AberDNA. Jack and Neil bring the right level of expertise, influence and integrity, as well as passion for our club.”