England striker coach Allan Russell to join new Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass at Pittodrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen have confirmed that England coach Allan Russell will join the new Dons management team alongside Stephen Glass and Scott Brown.

The former Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and St Mirren forward will join the Dons as assistant first team coach.

He will also continue his role with the English FA.

Dons manager Glass said: “This is a significant appointment for the club and Allan’s expertise will be hugely beneficial for both myself, the staff and the players.”

Allan, who has worked with England as their striker coach since 2017, said he is looking forward to his new role at Pittodrie.

The 40-year-old said: “I am delighted to be joining Aberdeen Football Club at such an exciting time.

“I look forward to working with Stephen, Scott and the rest of the coaching staff and players to move the club to the next level.”