Scottish Cup: Caley Thistle and Aberdeen find out who they will face in fourth round

Caley Thistle will head to Paisley in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup to take on St Mirren following this afternoon’s draw, while Aberdeen are set to host Livingston at Pittodrie.

To set up the tie against their Premiership rivals, which will likely be new boss Stephen Glass’ first game in charge, the Dons edged past League One Dumbarton 1-0 on Saturday. Inverness, meanwhile, beat Highland rivals Ross County 3-1 on Friday to put their name in the hat.

The draw for the quarter-finals was also carried out this afternoon and the winner of the last-16 tie between the Reds and Livi will fancy their chances of reaching Hampden’s semi-finals, with a fifth-round clash against League One Forfar Athletic or top-flight Dundee United lying in wait.

Championship play-off hopefuls Caley Thistle would face a trip to Premiership Kilmarnock or third-tier Montrose if they get past St Mirren, who just missed out on a top-six place in the top-flight this term.

Should Cove Rangers shock Rangers at Ibrox this evening in the one remaining third round match, the Granite City side will welcomes holders Celtic to the Balmoral Stadium in what would be another huge moment in the League One contenders’ history. They would then meet Premiership St Johnstone or League One Clyde in the following round.

Fourth round (weekend of April 17)

Stranraer v Queen of the South or Hibs

Motherwell v Morton

St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

St Johnstone v Clyde

Rangers or Cove Rangers v Celtic

Aberdeen v Livingston

Forfar Athletic v Dundee United

Kilmarnock v Montrose

Fifth round (weekend of April 24)

Rangers or Cove Rangers or Celtic v St Johnstone or Clyde

Kilmarnock or Montrose v St Mirren or Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Aberdeen or Livingston v Forfar Athletic or Dundee United

Stranraer or Queen of the South or Hibs v Motherwell or Morton