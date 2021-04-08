Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall urges new boss Stephen Glass to go for Leigh Griffiths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall believes bringing Scott Brown to Pittodrie is a statement of intent from new Dons boss Stephen Glass – now he wants to see Glass follow it by luring Leigh Griffiths away from Celtic Park.

The former Dons forward believes Glass has a huge job on his hands in reshaping the squad at Pittodrie this summer, but he insists strengthening the forward line must be the manager’s top priority and Griffiths fits the bill.

He said: “Stephen Glass has a big job on his hands. He has a lot of decisions to make about players who are out of contract and then he needs someone who can put the ball in the back of the net.

“It’s a big problem and I never thought I’d see the day where Aberdeen scored just two goals in 11 matches.

“It doesn’t matter how many goals any of the Aberdeen strikers are scoring as they will all be going back to their clubs in the summer. The manager needs to sign guys, not bring in loan players.

“I’d go for someone like Leigh Griffiths if I could. He’s a proven goalscorer and if you can get him back on form he is as good as anyone in the business in Scotland.”

McDougall predicts competition at the top of the Premiership to intensify next season which is why Brown’s arrival as player-coach at Aberdeen is a key acquisition for Glass.

He said: “It’s going to be even tougher next year. Celtic will be looking to bounce back with a new manager, whether that is Eddie Howe or someone else, Hibs will be stronger and Hearts will be back in the league.

“Having a player of the calibre of Scott Brown on board is a huge statement of intent from the new manager.

“Brown will be 36 in the summer, but he will still dominate games, make tackles when he has to and play balls about all day long. He does it now.

“I know what Dons fans are like. Some will be thinking ‘oh no, not Brown, I can’t stand him’, but that’s football. Don’t judge him on what he did before for other clubs, judge him on what he does for your club. If he does the business, which I’m sure he will, they’ll love him.”

While Glass will be planning for next season, McDougall insists the Dons should not give up hope of catching Hibernian in the race for third place in the final five games of the Premiership campaign.

He said: “Making up a seven-point gap on Hibs is going to be tough, but they have to come to Pittodrie for what will clearly be a massive game.

“That is a cup final for both clubs, but Aberdeen need to take care of the games before then to make the match at Pittodrie really matter.”