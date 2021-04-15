Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark believes exciting times are ahead for the Dons with new boss Stephen Glass at the helm.

Glass will take charge of the Dons for the first time on Saturday evening when Livingston visit Pittodrie in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The former Atlanta United 2 boss was appointed as Derek McInnes’ successor on March 23 and finally got the chance to work with his players for the first time earlier this week after a 10-day quarantine period.

Clark, who is third in Aberdeen’s all-time appearances list, is hopeful Glass can bring the feelgood factor back to Pittodrie.

He said: “It is a very good appointment and I think he will do very well.

“I sat beside him at an Aberdeen game at Pittodrie over a year ago when he was back to watch Jon Gallagher when he was on loan from Atlanta United at the time.

© Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

“Jon was actually one of my players at Notre Dame and I know Jon really enjoyed Stephen as a coach. He thought he was excellent.

“He has great experience and he has worked under some terrific coaches at Atlanta United and through his playing career.

“The MLS is a very good league and Atlanta United is a fantastic club. Their facilities are of the highest standard.

“Stephen has a great background as a player and he has had a great grounding as a coach.

“I’m excited. I think Stephen is a great coach and it is an exciting time for the club and the fans.

“Hopefully this is the start of a new era.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Clark believes the period between now and the end of the season will be vital for Glass as he assesses his squad.

The Dons have several key first team players out of contract at the end of the season, including Tommie Hoban, Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor, Michael Devlin and Greg Leigh as well as Shay Logan and Bruce Anderson, who are on loan at Hearts and Hamilton respectively.

It has been reported that Glass is keen to keep Anderson at the club and will offer him a new deal.

Loan players Callum Hendry, Florian Kamberi, Fraser Hornby and goalkeeper Gary Woods are all due to return to their parent clubs.

The former Dons goalkeeper added: “When Derek McInnes joined Aberdeen he had a period at the end of the season and that would have helped him. I’m sure it will be the same for Stephen.

“It is not an easy job. There are several players out of contract so he has to get that sorted.

“He also has the loan players and I don’t know if they will be looking to try to keep any of them at the club.

“If Stephen started right in the middle of the transfer window it could have been an added burden to getting the squad sorted out.

“Hopefully he can get that all sorted out before pre-season.”