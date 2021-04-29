Aberdeen chairman sets 15,000 season ticket holder target

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has challenged supporters to help the club reach its target of selling 15,000 season tickets.

The Dons have set themselves an ambitious target for manager Stephen Glass’ first full season in charge in 2021-22 but Cormack believes the club’s lofty goal is achievable.

In an appeal to supporters on the club’s website he wrote: “We’ve stated that our aspiration is to reach 15,000 season ticket holders. That may seem like a tall order given historic numbers, but we believe with your support we can get there. It’s going to take all of us to do it.

“No-one is taking any money out the club, 100% of our income goes to the success of the team. Our ask is this… persuade a relative or friend to join you and us as a season ticket holder at our home in Aberdeen this coming season.

“Let’s do this together, relishing the challenge ahead of us and looking forward to welcoming each other back to our home at Pittodrie.”

The Dons chairman is hopeful fans will be able to return next season but believes the club’s new #myhomeinaberdeen campaign offers value for money.

❤️ "God speed the day when I'm on my way to #MyHomeInAberdeen" 🔴 2021/22 Season Ticket Memberships on sale now.

➡️ https://t.co/CKEI6Sltx9 pic.twitter.com/2gd9QSXoBx — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 29, 2021

Prices have been frozen, many for the third season in a row while under-18s will receive 50% off, free season tickets will be given to AberDNA under-12 members and AberDNA youth members will receive up to 40% off.

A new initiative known as season ticket member cashback means the more season tickets sold the more cashback members will receive.

Cormack wrote: “2021/22 is shaping up to be the most competitive Premiership season in years. Increasing season ticket sales is critical as to the team’s success where we must drive towards a more financially secure and sustainable club.

“One that aspires to play in a new state-of-the-art stadium.

“As we transition the club towards a wider membership model, for this coming season we will deliver an enhanced matchday experience, such as the Red Shed, and an attractive pricing structure.

Cormack has also thanked supporters for their support during an unprecedented season in which just 300 fans have been able to watch one game.

He insists the club will honour its pledge to give partial refunds to any season ticket holders who feel they have not received value for money but hopes they will opt not to forego the option.

He wrote: “I’d like to thank the supporters who responded positively this season, giving our club their backing as season ticket holders, in what was an exceptionally challenging period, resulting in the club navigating through a £10million cash gap.

“We couldn’t have got through the last year without it. Season tickets account for about 15% of the running costs of the club and this revenue has never been so crucial to our survival in what has been a year like no other. Every penny of season ticket money has gone into sustaining the club throughout this period.

“Last summer we committed to offering supporters full value for their 2020/21 season tickets.

“At that time, no-one envisaged a whole season of games behind closed doors.

“However, we have continually sought ways to deliver value, an example of which is the significant investment in our enhanced RedTV Matchday Live production for all home league matches to which season ticket holders received access and that has been well received.

“We know that value this season will mean different things to different supporters, particularly households with multiple season tickets.

“But we will honour our promise and, those who feel they have not had value, will be able to claim a partial refund for the difference between the value delivered and the cost of their season ticket.

“Supporters who are able or willing to forgo a partial refund and leave the money in the club can be assured that this will go towards helping Stephen Glass and his new management team to build as strong a squad as possible for the new season.

“In return, as a thank you gesture, those not claiming a partial refund will be able to attend the first domestic cup match in front of fans for free and free entry to a celebratory friendly/legends match during the 2021/22 season on a date to be confirmed.”