Goalkeeper Gary Woods signs pre-contract to join Aberdeen on permanent basis

Goalkeeper Gary Woods has signed a pre-contract deal with Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Dons on loan from Oldham Athletic in October, will sign a two-year deal in the summer.

The Englishman started his senior career at Doncaster Rovers and had spells at Watford and Leyton Orient before moving to Ross County in 2015. He was part of the County team that won the 2016 League Cup.

Woods joined Aberdeen as cover for then injured number two Tomas Cerny and extended his short-term loan deal in January.

He has made four appearances for the Dons so far this season.

Woods is new manager Stephen Glass’ third signing with Celtic captain Scott Brown and Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher having also agreed pre-contract deals to move to Pittodrie this summer.

Glass said: “Gary is a very experienced goalkeeper and we have been impressed with the standard of his performances in recent games.

“As we build for the future it is important we build a strong squad, one which has quality throughout, and Gary helps us set the standards we expect at this Club.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Gary when he officially joins us in the summer as an Aberdeen player.”