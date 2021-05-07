Clark Robertson emerges as Aberdeen target and Mikey Devlin set for short-term deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen are poised to make a move to bring Clark Robertson back to Pittodrie while defender Mikey Devlin is set to be offered a short-term deal.

Robertson, who came through the ranks at Pittodrie before moving to Blackpool in 2015, is reaching the end of his three-year deal at Rotherham United.

Dons manager Stephen Glass is understood to be keen to bring the 27-year-old back to his hometown team.

Robertson made 68 appearances for the Dons between 2009 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Devlin, who is out of contract in the summer, will be offered an extension until January as manager Stephen Glass wants to give the former Hamilton Accies player a chance to prove his fitness.

Devlin has endured a miserable campaign due to injuries and has managed just 56 minutes of action for the Dons this term.

The 28-year-old has been out since December after suffering an ankle ligament injury in training but despite making just 51 appearances for the club since his move from Hamilton in January 2018 Devlin will be offered the chance to show he is worth a long-term deal.

Glass has three central defensive players under contract for next season with Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher set to arrive at Pittodrie in the summer on a two-year deal after signing a pre-contract agreement to join Andy Considine and Ross McCrorie, who can play in defence or midfield.

Devlin is one of three central defenders whose contracts are set to expire with Tommie Hoban and Ash Taylor also nearing the end of their deals.