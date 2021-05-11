Any win will do for Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass against Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists his side will not go for broke in their must-win match against Hibernian at Pittodrie tonight.

The Dons’ hopes of a third place finish in the Premiership hinge on beating Hibs with the Easter Road’s side nine-goal superior goal difference giving them a clear advantage if they avoid defeat tonight.

They need to not just win but win well, however, Glass has dismissed any suggestion of an all-out attack.

He said: “It’s clear cut – we need to win the game. We’d try to do that anyway, but obviously the rest of the season is on the line with two games left.

“The only way of keeping third place alive is winning on Wednesday night. We’re well aware of that – as are Hibs, I’m sure, that a point’s enough for them.

“We’ll see what type of game it is. We’re well prepared and are looking forward to it.

“The first priority is to try and win the game and then, hopefully, third is alive for us going into Saturday. Then we’ll deal with it from there.

“You aren’t going to get us going into the game talking about crazy victories and stuff like that. We’re going to try and beat Hibs tomorrow night and see where that gets us.”

© SNS Group

The build-up to the game saw the Dons come in for criticism from Motherwell yesterday for rejecting a request from Fir Park to delay the announcement of the signing of Declan Gallagher until after Saturday’s match against Rangers at Ibrox, but Glass insists he is comfortable with his club’s conduct.

When asked about Motherwell manager Graham Alexander’s unhappiness, Glass, who confirmed captain Joe Lewis will not feature in the final two games of the campaign due to a rib injury, said: “I’ll answer the question, but I’m not retorting back angrily or any of that stuff as I’ve read headlines before saying you shouted back and that sort of stuff.

“This is a calm, composed answer; it happens with every club in Scotland. Ironically it happened with Declan Gallagher when he signed for Motherwell, so I don’t see an issue.

© ATEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“We followed all the rules and guidelines and they were kept fully informed throughout. To me, there’s no issue. I read Graham’s piece and he was pretty respectful as well.

“There was a little bit in it where he said he wasn’t happy with our club, but he covered that (the rest) as well.

“I’m not going to talk about this situation, but any time it happens to your club, you’re not happy about it. If it happens to us we won’t be happy about it. But you rely on the professionalism of the player and I’m sure they’ve got no concerns over that.

“I don’t want to talk about other clubs’ players because if I open myself up … people want to criticise us already for following the guidelines and I don’t want to talk about players at other clubs.”