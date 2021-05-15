Aberdeen youngster Jack MacKenzie evidence of a bright Pittodrie future

Something went wrong - please try again later.

When Aberdeen supporters are promised a bright new future at Pittodrie, young players like Jack MacKenzie are the ones who can fulfil that promise.

MacKenzie was given his chance by interim boss Paul Sheerin, following the departure of Derek McInnes, with an opportunity arising for the left-back.

He has been handed further opportunities by Stephen Glass as Jonny Hayes, who has spent some of the season playing in defence, pushed further up the field.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has stated his desire to see more home-grown players given a chance in the first-team, with the onus on those coming through the academy to prove to Glass they are good enough to be given a chance.

“It has been great to get my chance and I have loved every minute of it,” said MacKenzie. “I have had to wait for my chance and had my loan spell, but the season is ending at the wrong time for me.

“I am grateful for Paul Sheerin and Barry Robson giving me the chance against Dundee United then the new gaffer came in. So the timing probably worked out perfectly for me.

“I need to carry that on into pre-season now and establish myself. It will be up to me, the gaffer has given me the opportunity in the last few games, so I have to take it and keep going.”

MacKenzie, who signed a new contract with the club in March, came close to playing for Glass last year, when he was due to head on loan to Atlanta United before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Injury to Greg Leigh and Glass’ desire to use Hayes further forward has handed MacKenzie his chance, however, he is not the only one.

Dean Campbell has benefitted from a run in the side this season, Calvin Ramsay has made his debut at right-back and Ethan Ross has been brought back into the fold after his loan spell at Raith Rovers.

✍🏼 We are delighted to announce that Jack MacKenzie has signed a new two-year contract extension at the club.#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 29, 2021

“The young players who have come in have done well, there are a lot at the club,” added MacKenzie. “Calvin Ramsay has come in and did well, while Dean Campbell has played a lot of games.

“So you get the opportunity here and once that happens it’s then up to you to make the most of it. You have to perform, because if you don’t then you won’t get back in again.”

The 20-year-old has benefitted from the experience of Hayes and Andy Considine, both of whom are seasoned pros at the Dons and have played at left-back.

“Andy has helped me quite a lot since I came in full-time,” said MacKenzie. “Andy and Jonny Hayes have both played left-back so they help me in training and tell me what to do.

“It is really beneficial to have those players around, it has helped me massively. It’s a dream to play alongside Andy, especially in those first few games because he’s been there and done it.

“He’s very experienced so he was able to give me good pointers.”

MacKenzie has the chance to pit himself against Rangers this afternoon, as the Dons bring their season to a close against the newly-crowned Scottish champions.

“I have played against Rangers many times at youth level and then a few times with the reserves,” he said. “They are a quality side and we have to be ready for it. It’s always a big game against Rangers.

“You want to be playing in these games at Ibrox and Celtic Park, so you want to be involved.”