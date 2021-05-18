Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson departs Pittodrie for Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Livingston.

The 22 year-old, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Hamilton Accies, has agreed a three-year deal with Livi and will wear the number nine jersey next season.

Anderson will replace Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who left Livingston today to join Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

Livingston boss David Martindale said: “I am delighted to bring Bruce to Livingston. I have been following Bruce’s career since he was on loan at Dunfermline four seasons ago.

“I remember watching him up against a very good Dunfermline side who had Stevie Anderson on loan from St Johnstone to Partick Thistle that night. Bruce scored two and I left the game very impressed and since then, I have always kept a close eye on him and came close to signing him a few times over the years.

“I had spoken to Derek McInnes in the summer with a view to getting Bruce on loan but ironically, I had Jay in on trial and I went with him on that occasion.

“With Bruce, I feel we are getting a young player that has all the attributes to go on and become a top, top player.

“He’s scored goals in the Premiership already for both Aberdeen and Hamilton and this is what Bruce is all about – scoring goals. He is a natural goal scorer and a very good finisher.

“Bruce will wear the number nine shirt vacated by JET, who goes in the opposite direction. Brucey has signed a three-year contract and I’m really looking forward to working with the player closely and seeing what he brings to the group.”

Martindale also paid tribute to the departing Emmanuel-Thomas following his move to Pittodrie.

He said: “I would like to thank JET for being open to moving to Aberdeen as I know he had offers abroad and that would have seen us miss out any fee.

“I truly believe that Aberdeen are getting a fantastic footballer who will get the fans off their seats. He’s incredibly talented and the right type on and off the park.”

Over three seasons at Aberdeen, Anderson made four starts in total and scored on three occasions, but he also spent time out on loan.

During the first half of season 2017-18, the striker from Banff joined Elgin City on a Development loan, scoring seven goals.

He joined Dunfermline Athletic for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign and scored on his Pars debut in February 2019 and went on to grab five league goals for them whilst at East End Park.

After spending the first half of season 2020-21 on loan at Ayr United he returned to Pittodrie in January 2021, before then going out on loan again to SPFL Premiership side Hamilton Academical where he netted twice.