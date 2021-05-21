Friday, May 21st 2021 Show Links
AberDNA Junior: Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell hands over 300 footballs to lucky Charleston Primary pupils

By Ryan Cryle
May 21, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Football Club have delivered 300 footballs to a north-east primary school after they won an AberDNA Junior competition.

Members of the club’s free under-12 membership scheme had been encouraged to register their school for a chance to land the Adidas balls, with pupils at Charleston Primary School the lucky winners.

Dons midfielder Dean Campbell delivered the balls – with 285 going to the kids and 15 to school staff for use during PE lessons.

The Reds’ commercial director Rob Wicks said: “AberDNA Junior is helping us to nurture the fans of the future by building on the excellent schools’ outreach work being carried out in the community by the club’s charity partner, Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

