Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes’ sympathy towards Scotland boss Steve Clarke over Covid-19 disruption

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes felt sympathy towards Scotland boss Steve Clarke after Covid-19 protocols disrupted the national team’s preparations for Euro 2020.

Seven players missed Wednesday’s 2-2 friendly draw against the Netherlands after midfielder John Fleck tested positive for Covid-19.

John McGinn, Nathan Patterson, Che Adams, Grant Hanley, Stephen O’Donnell and David Marshall also missed the game as a precaution.

Former Dons boss McInnes knows the difficulties it will have caused Clarke.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “I’ve been there myself.

“Plenty has been said about what happened at the start of the season when a number of my players fell foul of the regulations at a city centre bar.

“Just as hard to take was the episode in November that saw us lose Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson alongside Ross McCrorie, who returned a positive test after coming back from under-21 duty with Scotland.

“That was a frustration as we had been taking all sorts of precautions at our training ground to avoid another flashpoint.

“During that time I became so paranoid.

“You get to a stage where you will do anything to avoid losing players.

“We were travelling on two coaches to away games.

“Goalkeepers would be on different buses, defenders separated too.

“We just didn’t want a situation that could rule out our entire back four.

“I wouldn’t have all my midfielders or strikers in and around each other.

“Monday to Friday we would have three in a changing room. It would always be a younger lad and two senior players, all three different positions.

“During the Euros, the protocols and strict rules will have to be adhered to.

“We need to be as strong as we can.”