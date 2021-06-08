Aberdeen strike deal with MLS for US striker Christian Ramirez with player also agreeing personal terms

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s move to bring former United States international striker Christian Ramirez to Pittodrie has moved a step closer after the Dons agreed a fee with Major League Soccer for the Houston Dynamo striker.

The 30 year-old has also agreed terms on a deal to move to Scotland and will become an Aberdeen player should the Dons be successful in securing a work permit for the 6ft 2in forward.

Subject to the permit being granted, Ramirez will become the second new striker at Pittodrie this summer following the arrival of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas from Livingston last month.

Ramirez, who played for Los Angeles based Orange County Blue Star in the fourth tier of US football from 2010 to 2012, has worked with Dons first-team coach Allan Russell during the duo’s time in the United States.

The Dons hope to complete the paperwork for the player so that he can join his new team-mates for pre-season training later this month.

Atlanta United right-back Jack Gurr is also expected to arrive in Aberdeen for pre-season training after the Dons agreed a loan deal for the Englishman.

Gurr is expected to complete his Covid isolation period in Newcastle before heading north to join his former Atlanta United 2 coach Glass at Cormack Park.

Michael Devlin will also return for pre-season training after signing a short-term deal to remain at Pittodrie.

The central defender, who missed almost the entire campaign last season due to an ankle ligament injury, has agreed a deal until January to prove his fitness to Glass, who has yet to see him in action.

Devlin, who broke into the Scotland squad after moving to Pittodrie, will challenge Andy Considine and Declan Gallagher for a starting place along with Ross McCrorie, who is also being touted for a move to defence.

There is a clause in the contract allowing the Dons to extend the deal for the duration of next season, should the 27-year-old impress his new manager.