Aberdeen’s commercial director Rob Wicks insists it was important the club backed Stephen Glass in the transfer market this summer.

This is Glass’ first transfer window as Dons manager as he looks to reshape the Pittodrie squad.

Scott Brown has been recruited as player-coach, while Declan Gallagher, Jay Emmanuel Thomas and Jack Gurr have also been signed.

Teddy Jenks has been added on-loan from Brighton and Gary Woods – who was on loan from Oldham last season – has been signed permanently.

Glass has also added Henry Apaloo to his coaching staff and it’s likely more signings will be made before Aberdeen kick-off their season against BK Hacken in the Europa Conference League on July 22.

‘We wanted to give him every opportunity’

Despite the financial difficulties the Dons have faced Wicks says it was important Glass was given the resources to ensure the Reds can compete at the top end of Scottish football.

He said: “We wanted to give him every opportunity. We set a projection for a football budget early.

“We wanted to make sure we could be as competitive as possible.

“We have a plan in place which will allow us to back him for the next couple of seasons, but we’ve got to drive our income really hard if we’re to meet that plan.

“This is going to be one of the most competitive seasons we’ve seen.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

“Both Dundee clubs are in the league, Hearts are back, Rangers are in flying form, Celtic have a new manager and are looking to bounce back and there’s everything which is going on here.

“It was important we backed Stephen. He has come in with lots of new ideas.

“We’ve got a fascinating combination of coaching staff that are with him. I think he’s laid a fantastic foundation on which to build.

“He’s got the support of the board, he knows what the budget is and he knows it’s as good as he was going to get.”

Glass’ vision for the future is impressive

Wicks believes Glass can lead Aberdeen to success and has been impressed by the manager’s vision, not just for the first-team, but the club as a whole.

Wicks, who has previously worked in other sports such as motorcycle racing and powerboat racing, added: “Stephen was somebody I first met in September 2018 when I was visiting Atlanta United.

“I was really impressed by him then and I knew his credentials and pedigree as a player previously.

“I had a really enjoyable week in and around Atlanta and got to meet him a couple of times.

“Since coming in here Stephen is very clear in how he wants to drive things forward.

“He’s on the same page as the board in terms of the vision of moving the club forward.

“He has a strong interest in more than just the football operation.

“I was on a call with him last week and we were talking about the commercial operation and the commercial structure and the make-up of our revenue.

“He understands that and appreciates that. I think that’s really important to take that holistic view across the club beyond just the pitch.

“When I’ve seen him engaging and interacting with sponsors and partners he’s been first class.

“He’s certainly shown the way forward in terms of the way he’s structured his management team with Allan (Russell), Scott and Henry.

“I think it’s a great combination in place. He was a vision and isn’t shy to voice his opinion.

“He has a clear view on how he wants things to evolve which is great.

“His appetite for seeing young players come through is clear. He wasn’t long in the door and we saw a lot of youth academy players coming through and making first team appearances.

“Look at what that has done for someone like Jack MacKenzie and his confidence.

“That’s been positive and a combination of all those things excite me.”

What is success in the new season?

When it comes to the new season Aberdeen are hoping for improvements once again.

Glass took over from Derek McInnes in March and the Dons finished fourth in the Premiership for the third straight season.

The Reds exited the League Cup at the last 16 stage and the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage and were again defeat in the third qualifying round in Europe.

Looking ahead to the new season Wicks said: “We try to progress as far as we can in the cups.

“Improving on our cup performances from last season would be a positive step in the right direction.

“Finishing as high as we possibly can in the league, I’m not going to put a number on it because I think there’s lots of unknowns in terms of what next season will present.

“I think we have an interesting opportunity in Europe as well. If we can get through to those group stages it will make a big difference financially.

“It would represent success on the park, but take a lot of pressure off away from the pitch because of the rewards it would bring.”