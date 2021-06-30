New Aberdeen signing Christian Ramirez, aka ‘Superman’, has touched down in the Granite City.

The 30-year-old arrived in Aberdeen today having jetted across the Atlantic overnight from the United States.

Aberdeen secured the centre-forward on a two year deal from MLS side Houston Dynamo.

Ramirez will now begin a period of quarantine in Aberdeen before he can meet up with his new team-mates.

On landing in the Granite City the striker took to social media to say how excited he was to finally be in Aberdeen and how much he is relishing meeting Dons supporters.

Posting from Aberdeen airport, Ramirez said: “Hey guys, Christian Ramirez here.

“I finally made it.

“I am so excited to be here and can’t wait to meet all you guys.”

Ramirez has completed the long journey from Houston to begin his new career with the Dons.

Capped twice by the United States, the striker is Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass’ sixth signing of a summer transfer window rebuild.

Affectionately known as ‘Superman’ in the United States Ramirez will join new signings Scott Brown, Declan Gallagher, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Teddy Jenks and Jack Gurr.