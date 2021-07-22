Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists there will be no complacency after emphatic first-leg win

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists there is still work to be done after an impressive 5-1 first leg victory against BK Hacken.

The Dons produced a dazzling display in front of a crowd of 5,665 to almost certainly secure their passage to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

BK Hacken’s recent upturn in form had many Dons followers fearing this was going to be a tough test to start the season but the Swedes were blown away by a swashbuckling Dons performance.

Andrew Considine headed the Dons in front before a Lewis Ferguson double tipped the tie heavily in favour of the hosts.

Alexander Jeremejeff reduced the deficit before debutant Christian Ramirez and substitute Connor McLennan netted late on a memorable night for the Dons support.

Austria Wien or Icelandic side Breidablik, who drew 1-1 in their first leg, await the winners of the tie and Glass insists they must finish the job in Gothenburg next week.

He said: “We’re not going to count our chickens because this is a very good team and they’d like nothing better than to roll us over at their place.

“Again we’ll be prepared, we won’t get carried away.

“It’s important we do our jobs right, we have to go there and try to win the game.

“If you sit back and say ‘don’t lose’ then bad things can happen.

“There is a sense of reality that you don’t need to win 2-0 or 3-0 so that will be in the back of the players’ mind.

“But we will go there to win it because if you set up to not lose then you are asking for trouble.

“We’ll do our work and hopefully we can have more nights like this here.”

It was the first sizeable crowd in Pittodrie since a 3-1 victory against Hibernian on March 7, 2020 – a week before the 2019-20 Scottish football season was halted by the pandemic.

Glass felt the return of the Dons support played a major part in helping his players produce a top performance.

He said: “I don’t think you can stand here and say you think you were going to score five.

“If you are being greedy you wouldn’t lose a goal!

“I could sense an excitement in the players when they came here and trained.

“The backing was here from the public. That excitement level, the work the players put in, I’m delighted they got the rewards for that work.

“The challenge is to keep it going.

“The boys were brilliant. We start working again on Sunday ahead of next Thursday.

“We believe we’re doing the right things. We’re trying to be positive and you could see the results of how we prepared.”

Glass was particularly pleased to see American Ramirez find the back of the net on his first outing for the Dons.

He added: “Centre forwards want to feel good about themselves by scoring goals.

“His contribution to the game was excellent. He’s sitting in there happy with his lot.

“His family will be happy and they’ll come over here and see he’s found a new home and he’s scoring goals.

“It’s great for everybody.”