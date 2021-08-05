Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Miko Virtanen joins Hamilton Accies on two-year deal

By Danny Law
August 5, 2021, 10:51 am
Aberdeen's Miko Virtanen on his debut. Picture by Darrell Benns
Aberdeen's Miko Virtanen on his debut. Picture by Darrell Benns

Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen has moved from Aberdeen to Hamilton Accies on a two-year deal.

The former Everton youth player, who joined the Dons in 2019, has signed a two-year deal with the Championship club.

Virtanen was named Arbroath’s young player of the year for 2019-20 while on loan at the Gayfield club and returned for a second loan stint last term.

The 22-year-old made his Aberdeen debut against Motherwell in January 2021 when he came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win. He also featured off the bench against Kilmarnock in a 1-0 win.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice said: “We are delighted to sign a player of Miko’s quality.

“He is a young player who wants to play football week in, week out.

“He knows what is expected of him here and we are looking forward to seeing him on the pitch.”

Virtanen said: “I am delighted to sign for this club. I know they have a history of improving players and that’s why I choose to come here.

“Last year Bruce (Anderson) was here and he spoke really highly of the club and from my first day here it’s easy to see why.

“I have spoken with the gaffer and the coaches and I know what is expected of me. The hard work starts now and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with the lads.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal