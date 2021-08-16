Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Former Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban retires from professional football

By Sean Wallace
August 16, 2021, 3:10 pm
Former Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban
Former Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban has retired from professional football at the age of just 27.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international left Aberdeen this summer when his contract expired having not been offered a new deal.

Hoban subsequently signed for Crewe Alexandra but the League One team today confirmed the defender has retired.

Hoban informed manager David Artell of his decision to hang up his boots three days before the club’s league opener against Cheltenham Town.

The reason for Hoban’s decision is unclear at this stage.

Injury blighted years for defender

Hoban suffered an injury blighted few years before finally finding his fitness at Aberdeen last season and racking up a run of starts.

He initially arrived at Aberdeen in summer 2018 on loan from Watford having recovered from a cruciate ligament injury suffered in training with the Premier League outfit in summer 2017 that ruled him out for the whole season.

Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet (right) competes with Tommie Hoban

Hoban initially made a strong impact for the Dons when starring against Burnley in the Europa League only to suffer shoulder injury in a 1-1  Premiership draw at Hibs on August 25 2018.

The injury required surgery and ruled him out for five months.

Jamie McGrath of St Mirren goes against Tommie Hoban who has now retired.

Hoban returned in January 2019 and six games before sustaining damage to his anterior cruciate ligament in a 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie on February 16.

This time the damage was to a different knee from the one injured at Watford.

Hoban again had to undergo surgery and was ruled out for more than a year.

After a gruelling rehabilitation the defender fought back and was set to be offered a short term deal last year until the end of the season having trained with Aberdeen having proved his fitness.

However just days before that deal was to be signed the coronavirus pandemic hit and the contract was taken off the table as football in Scotland was suspended at all levels.

More than 40 appearances last season

Hoban returned to Pittodrie in the summer when football resumed and signed a short term deal. 

Having racked up a run of games that was extended until the end of the season under former boss Derek McInnes.

However boss Stephen Glass opted not to offer a new contract to the defender who made 43 appearances last season.

Dundee United’s Lewis Neilson, battles for the ball with Tommie Hoban.

Decision made before league opener

Hoban joined Crewe Alexandra on a one year deal in the summer but has decided to retire without yet playing for the League One side.

A Crewe Alexandra statement said: “We can confirm that Tommie Hoban has decided to retire from professional football.

“The central defender informed David Artell of his decision three days before our Sky Bet League One opening game against Cheltenham.”

Crewe manager Artell explained: “I had a text off Tommie on the Wednesday before the Cheltenham game, he said he didn’t feel quite right, but it was a pleasant message.

“I gave him a ring and he just told me that he was retiring over the phone and I haven’t seen him since.

“That’s the long and the short of it.

“The contract situation has been getting sorted over this last week and unfortunately, Tommie has decided to retire.”

 

 

