Aberdeen ‘close to signing’ Wolves striker Austin Samuels on loan

Aberdeen are reportedly close to completing a loan deal for Wolves striker Austin Samuels, 20.

Dons boss Stephen Glass is chasing further attacking options, with summer signings Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas currently the only recognised senior strikers at the club.

Samuels, who has previous spent time on loan at Bradford and Kidderminster Harriers, is understood to have travelled to the north-east ahead of completing a season-long move on Tuesday.

Aberdeen are said to have option to buy Samuels – who scored his only senior goal while playing for Bradford in the FA Cup against Tonbridge in November 2020 – as part of the deal.

The Reds meet Azerbaijan’s Qarabag at Pittodrie on Thursday, aiming to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit and reach the lucrative Europa Conference League groups.