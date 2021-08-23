Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen ‘close to signing’ Wolves striker Austin Samuels on loan

By Ryan Cryle
August 23, 2021, 10:43 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 10:50 pm
Austin Samuels during his time with Bradford.
Aberdeen are reportedly close to completing a loan deal for Wolves striker Austin Samuels, 20.

Dons boss Stephen Glass is chasing further attacking options, with summer signings Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas currently the only recognised senior strikers at the club.

Samuels, who has previous spent time on loan at Bradford and Kidderminster Harriers, is understood to have travelled to the north-east ahead of completing a season-long move on Tuesday.

Aberdeen are said to have option to buy Samuels – who scored his only senior goal while playing for Bradford in the FA Cup against Tonbridge in November 2020 – as part of the deal.

The Reds meet Azerbaijan’s Qarabag at Pittodrie on Thursday, aiming to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit and reach the lucrative Europa Conference League groups.

Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo considered quitting football for real estate and personal training as he was so disillusioned

 

