Young Don joins Cliftonville on loan

Aberdeen defender Luke Turner has joined Cliftonville on a season long loan.

The 19 year-old from Dublin, who has represented Republic of Ireland at various youth levels, joined the Dons from Shamrock Rovers in 2018.

He spent the first part of last season on loan at Highland League side Turriff United alongside fellow development squad players, Connor Power and Tyler Mykyta before joining League of Ireland First Division side Wexford on loan in February 2021.

Dons pathways manager Neil Simpson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Luke to develop his full potential.

“He will benefit from regular game time while playing at a high level of football in the Northern Ireland Premiership.”