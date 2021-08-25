Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young Don joins Cliftonville on loan

By Paul Third
August 25, 2021, 10:14 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 10:21 am
Luke Turner had a spell on loan at Turriff United last season
Aberdeen defender Luke Turner has joined Cliftonville on a season long loan.

The 19 year-old from Dublin, who has represented Republic of Ireland at various youth levels, joined the Dons from Shamrock Rovers in 2018.

He spent the first part of last season on loan at Highland League side Turriff United alongside fellow development squad players, Connor Power and Tyler Mykyta before joining League of Ireland First Division side Wexford on loan in February 2021.

Dons pathways manager Neil Simpson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Luke to develop his full potential.

“He will benefit from regular game time while playing at a high level of football in the Northern Ireland Premiership.”

