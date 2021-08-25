Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine ruled out until after Christmas

By Sean Wallace
August 25, 2021, 2:41 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 2:44 pm
Aberdeen's Andy Considine is stretchered off injured early in the Europa Conference League tie.
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has been ruled out until after Christmas having undergone cruciate ligament surgery.

The Scotland international suffered the knee injury when catching his studs on the shocking surface in the 1-0 Europa Conference League play-off loss away to Qarabag.

Considine was stretchered off and Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass today confirmed the defender is out until the turn of the year.

It is a major blow for the Dons ahead of tomorrow’s second leg clash against the Azerbaijan outfit at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine is treated after suffering an injury in Baku.

Considine underwent surgery today to have his cruciate repaired.

His absence could force Glass to move for sign defensive back up before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Scotland international Mikey Devlin is still sidelined by injury.

That leaves Scotland international Declan Gallagher and Ross McCrorie as the only two fit senior centre-backs at the club.

Attacker Ryan Hedges will also miss the clash with Qarabag due to a hamstring injury and will also miss Sunday’s Premiership clash with Ross County at Pittodrie.

 

 

