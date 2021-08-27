Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Footballers, like Denis Law and like Aberdeen, put their bodies on the line for us, the supporters

By Chris Crighton
August 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Denis Law.
Denis Law.

That the city’s most famous sporting son, Denis Law, should have announced his dementia diagnosis on the very day Aberdeen’s contemporary footballers were venturing thousands of miles east chasing modern-day history was a touching sadness.

For football, though contested in the briefest chunks so fleeting in the eyes of eternity, is fundamentally a game for forever. Its playing represents, at its heart, the pursuit of memories: memories which last not only a lifetime, but live long beyond the mortality of all who ever saw the events first-hand.

It is cruel indeed when the legends who create those memories live out their days unable to remember them themselves. Worse still when their endeavours on the field end up the very cause of their cognitive decline. That, within the week, three further notable players of the 1960s and 70s followed Denis in confirming their affliction with the disease is shocking, but unfortunately unsurprising.

Save for the very top, very recent footballers, it is not the norm for them to end their careers in credit when it comes to personal comfort. Long-term health sacrifices were poorly compensated by whatever material gains they made: it is us, the supporters, by gaining ownership of deeds done in our clubs’ colours but not expending ourselves in the process, who come out in the black.

And though hard in the heat of a losing battle, that is something which fans should try to keep in mind. Aberdeen clearly did not succeed in making those new European memories, but it was not by design or malice.

Qarabag’s Turav Bayramov scores the opening goal during a UEFA Conference League play-off second leg against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

These were the honest endeavours of human beings, putting their bodies on the line on a quest for a shared experience. There are many ways for humans to fail, but failing by losing to obviously superior opponents does not deserve the stiffest recrimination among them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]