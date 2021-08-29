Aberdeen boss pleased by players’ refusal to accept defeat following late equaliser against Ross County

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass hailed his players’ refusal to accept defeat after Christian Ramirez’s late goal earned the Dons a 1-1 draw against Ross County at Pittodrie.

Trailing for almost an hour to Regan Charles-Cook’s first league goal for the Staggies, the Dons looked to be heading for their first Premiership loss of the campaign before United States international Ramirez equalised with two minutes remaining.

Despite dominating the game Glass was frustrated at his side’s inability to carry more of a goal threat against Malky Mackay’s side but was pleased to see his players dig deep to rescue a point.

He said: “I’m happy to be unbeaten but disappointed not to turn possession into points.

“You’re hoping it’s coming. We were creating so much and had so much possession. We carried a threat second half.

“If we had more quality it’s a different outcome but I was delighted how the players kept going, driving on and believing in themselves.

“Christian has done a lot of unselfish work for the team and it’s important for your striker to be scoring. A lot of training ground work is needed to make sure the top end of the pitch is better.”

Three of the new arrivals at Pittodrie in the last seven days – Austin Samuels, Matty Longstaff and Marley Watkins – all featured against the Staggies and Glass is looking forward to improving the squad in September.

He said: “It’s a group of players together for the first time. I don’t want to make excuses but we’ve not trained properly since the start of pre-season because of Europe.

“But we get a chance to put that right – because of going out of Europe it’s Saturday to Saturday and it’s important we make it right on the training ground.”

On the contribution of his new arrivals the Dons boss added: “Austin did really well, he was positive and direct and carried a threat. There were a couple of clearances he turned into chances.

“He gave us something a bit different with his pace and energy and forward thinking.

“Matty, we’d have liked higher up especially in the first half, but it is difficult coming into these games.

“Marley was brilliant too. We knew what we would get but we had to protect him. It’s a long-term thing – he’s not a one week thing and I’m delighted with the ones here.”

David Bates has arrived from Hamburg on a three-year deal to help shore up the defence following the long-term injury sustained by Andy Considine and Glass believes he can play a big part at Pittodrie.

He said: “He’s a top centre-half, has pace and power and is a young Scottish international player so he’ll be a big part of the future.

“It’s important to bring people in with that age and profile. I’m looking forward to working with him. He’s got a home to go and show it.

“We’re a work in progress. We’ve let in more than we’d have liked and not scored as many.

“Based on what we did at the tail end of last season we’ve looked more threatening and it’s important that continues.

“We want to be dominant as we were but we want to score and keep them out the other end. We’ve got an opportunity to put some work on the training ground.

“We’re unbeaten in the league and we’ll keep that going for as long as we can.”

With four new arrivals at Pittodrie it is expected there will be movement out of the club before the transfer window closes at midnight on Tuesday.

Glass said: “It’s not something I can control. I’d expect so though – I believe our players will be in demand but it’s out of my control.”