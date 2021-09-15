Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
Aberdeen FC

Marley Watkins confident Aberdeen will hit top gear soon despite winless run

By Danny Law
September 15, 2021, 8:09 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 8:14 pm
Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins.
Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins.

Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins believes it is only a matter of time before the new-look Dons hit top gear.

The twice-capped Wales international returned to the Dons last month, having spent the first half of last season on loan at Pittodrie.

Despite a promising start to the season under Stephen Glass, the Dons have gone six games without a win following Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Motherwell.

But Watkins is confident there is enough quality in the Aberdeen squad to get back to winning ways soon.

He told Red TV: “It is great to be back.

“It happened quickly and I’m looking forward to enjoying my football again and being part of this quality team.

“My first time up here was really enjoyable.

“I linked up well with Scott Wright and Ryan Hedges.

“I think we are even better as a squad now.

“When it all clicks I think we will play some good stuff and be really successful.

“We have made some quality signings and we have got winners in the dressing room.

“We have a mix of everything.

“It always takes time to gel with new players so we just have to be patient but not too patient because we have to win as this is Aberdeen.

“Once it all clicks we will be on our way to a good season.”

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins (centre) has a headed chance in the Premiership match against Motherwell.

Aberdeen dominated possession and chances against Motherwell at Fir Park but returned north with nothing to show for their efforts.

Watkins felt it should have been a different outcome but the Reds were made to pay for being wasteful in front of goal.

The former Caley Thistle player said: “We started really well and I should have scored the header.

“It was a great ball by (Calvin) Ramsay.

“They scored against the run of play and it gave the whole stadium a lift.

“You can’t give teams a head start so that was frustrating.

“It suited them as they were tucking in from the start.

“We were on top and were the better team in the game but what matters is the result.

“I can see the potential of it all coming together and doing really well.

“We just need a bit more penetration and confidence.

“There is a lot to be positive about.

“The last two results have been frustrating as we want to be right up there come the end of the season.”

Marley Watkins (R) and Dundee United's Calum Butcher.
Marley Watkins performed well while on loan with the Dons last season.

Watkins has been impressed with new manager Stephen Glass and club captain Scott Brown, who made the switch to the Dons in the summer as a player-coach after 14 trophy-laden years at Celtic.

He said: “The manager has been quality.

“What we work on in training and the information they give us is top drawer.

“We were the better team in the last two games – I don’t really care what anyone says.

“We just need more time to gel and stop conceding soft goals against the run of play.

“Once it gels we will be putting on a good show for the fans.”

On Brown, he added: “He is a big personality in the dressing room and a born winner.

“It is not easy being Celtic captain for that long. He is a legend, isn’t he?

“It is great to play with him.”

 

