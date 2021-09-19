Aberdeen’s misfiring attack have enough quality to hit the goal trail, insists striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Attacker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is confident Aberdeen’s misfiring attack has the quality and composure to hit the goal trail.

The Reds slumped to a 1-0 home loss to St Johnstone as a winless run extended to seven games in all competitions.

Aberdeen have lost the last two Premiership games and failed to score in each.

Summer signing Emmanuel-Thomas accepts the form is ‘concerning’ but has faith the attackers will begin to deliver goals.

The 30-year-old insists Aberdeen have too much ‘quality, ability and diversity’ up front to continue suffering a scoring slump.

He said: “It won’t be long before everything gets better as we have a lot of striking options.

“We have quality, ability and a diversity of all different types of attacking players.

“It is just a matter of time because we work well on the pitch.

“We work on attacking play, finishing and lots of different things amongst ourselves.”

53 shots in three games and just one goal

In the last three Premiership games against St Johnstone, Motherwell (2-0 loss) and Ross County (1-1), the Dons have had 53 shots, including blocked efforts, but just one goal.

Emmanuel-Thomas insists the Reds’ domination of possession in those three matches indicates they are not playing badly.

The inability to convert chances is costing the Reds and Emmanuel-Thomas, aka JET, accepts it is down to the strikers to fix that.

He vowed the hard work to rectify the goal drought will continue on the training pitches at Cormack Park ahead of Sunday’s trip to St Mirren.

He said: “It is seven games without a win, but we have controlled games with 70 percent possession.

“It is not as if we are playing badly.

“We have struggled for goals recently and that is the main thing we need to turn around and work on.

“That is where games are won and lost and that has to be our focus.

“As a whole, we keep pushing on the training pitch.

“That is where a lot of work is done.

“Obviously, in the games we have to keep doing the right things and making the right decisions.

“Once we do that we will turn it around.

“We just hope it will happen sooner rather than later and from there we will push on.”

What has gone wrong for Aberdeen attack?

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass completely rebuilt the attack during the summer transfer window in signing attackers Emmanuel-Thomas, United States international Christian Ramirez and Welsh international Marley Watkins on permanent deals.

Wolves attacker Austin Samuels, the Dons’ main threat against St Johnstone, was also secured on a season-long loan.

Aberdeen began the season strongly with 14 goals, and five wins, in the opening six games in all competitions.

Since that positive start, Aberdeen have netted just four times in a winless run of seven games.

What has changed since that early ruthlessness in front of goal?

Emmanuel-Thomas said: “I can’t even put a point on it where we are struggling because we are still doing the same attacking with the same intent to score.

“It is just the final ball, touch or that final edge.

“It is only a phase and it is not something that will go on long-term. ”

‘The mood is never going to be great’

Aberdeen lost out to a late goal in the 84th minute as former Pittodrie striker Stevie May came off the bench to score by capitalising on slack defending.

Some Dons fans made their frustrations known by booing at full-time.

Emmanuel-Thomas insists the players share their frustrations.

He said: “The mood is never going to be great.

“We are obviously frustrated to lose in such a way, with a goal right at the end.

“It wasn’t the greatest of goals and the frustration of another defeat is highly concerning for us, as a team.

“We have to do what we can this week to get ready for the game on Sunday.”

Fine margins and missed early opportunity

Emmanuel-Thomas has netted once since his summer arrival, the opener in the 2-1 League Cup loss at Raith Rovers last month.

He came close to grabbing an early opener against St Johnstone when racing on to a Lewis Ferguson ball to the back post in the fifth minute.

He said: “It was a good ball from Fergie, but when it hit the turf it just skidded past me.

“I thought I was going to make contact and the keeper was stuck on his line.

“For me, I thought it was going to be a great opportunity and I just couldn’t make it.”