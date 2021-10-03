Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass urges player to keep the faith after fourth defeat in a row

It is nine games without a win but Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has urged his players to believe in what they are doing and their fortunes will change.

The Dons suffered their fourth straight defeat in the Premiership following a 2-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie with the Hoops’ win their first away from home since February 14.

Aberdeen are ninth in the Scottish Premiership with eight points from their opening eight matches but Glass remains defiant.

He told Sky Sports: “In terms of performances it has been all right but points on the board are what counts. We need to find a win to win games and we need to do it soon. We know we need to prepare for Dundee in a couple of weeks.

“We’re repeating ourselves regularly with the players. You can feel sorry for yourself when you are on a run like this. We can believe in what we do and change the bits we need to and it is important happens when we play Dundee.

“I’m sure there are people out there pointing saying if we keep doing the same things it is a problem but I think there have been teams on runs like this who have been miles off being good enough.

I think we are pretty close to being what we need to be but obviously brushing up in both ends of the pitch is important. But it will happen.”

Jota’s goal six minutes from time gave Ange Postecoglou’s side victory at Pittodrie after Lewis Ferguson had cancelled out Kyogo Furuhashi’s early opener for the visitors.

Aberdeen were in the ascendency following a much improved second half but Celtic’s two goals came from their only efforts on target and Dons boss Glass was frustrated at his side’s continued struggles in both penalty areas.

He said: “You are always disappointed when you lose a late goal. At the start of the game we didn’t do enough to affect it and suffered as a result.

“We didn’t defend well enough when a cross came in the box but in the second half we saw a good response.

“But it is the same story of not being ruthless in both boxes.

“The positive of the first half was that we were still in the game having not really performed and I think you saw a response from the players.

“But we know we need to be better defensively. People might point and say we are sitting open but the winning goal we were a touch narrow with the full backs. One is a bit narrow and the other is sleeping a bit at the back post.

“It felt like we would win it. We had a decent amount of shots and set pieces. We created more chances than they did but when you give away opportunities at the top end where they are ruthless, you suffer.”