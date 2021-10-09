Aberdeen boss hopes ‘top midfielder’ Lewis Ferguson adds to Scotland cap tally in World Cup qualifiers

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hopes ‘top midfielder’ Lewis Ferguson can add to his Scotland cap count in the World Cup qualifiers.

Glass has praised the 22-year-old for a ‘brilliant’ shift against Celtic despite the Reds winless slump extending to nine games.

Ferguson netted an equaliser and had four shots at goal against the Hoops but Aberdeen still crashed to a 2-1 defeat.

That Pittodrie loss to Celtic was the fourth successive Premiership defeat for Aberdeen who have dropped to ninth in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen are mired in the worst run of form since January to March 2010.

However Glass insists Ferguson deserves his call up into a Scotland midfield that includes English top flight stars like Scott McTominay (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea, on loan at Norwich City) and Kenny McLean (Norwich City).

Glass hopes the Pittodrie midfielder can play a part in the World Cup qualifying double header against Israel tonight and Faroe Islands away on Tuesday.

Glass said: “Even the fact Lewis has made such a tight group with real top midfielders in is a positive for him.

“Scotland have a couple of games so hopefully Lewis gets an opportunity but that is up to Steve (Clarke).”

Ferguson’s Scotland cap breakthrough

The Scots currently occupy second spot in Group F and hold a one point advantage over Israel ahead of tonight’s sell-out clash at Hampden.

Finishing second in the group secures a play-off spot next March for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ferguson made his senior international debut last month as a substitute in a 2-0 loss to group leaders, and inevitable winners, Denmark in Cophenhagen.

He doubled that cap tally count when again coming off the bench in the 1-0 defeat of Austria in Vienna.

Ferguson is the only Aberdeen player in Clarke’s Scotland squad.

Having been in the squad for last month’s qualifiers Dons’ centre-back Declan Gallagher, capped eight times, has dropped out as he has failed to command a starting slot at Aberdeen.

Centre-back Andy Considine, capped three times, is out injured until the new year following surgery on a cruciate ligament injury suffered in the 1-0 Europa Conference League defeat to Qarabag in Azerbaijan in August.

🔴 The Red Army enjoyed that one! ⚽️ Lewis Ferguson with the goal at Pittodrie. COYR! #StandFree | @lewisferguson7 pic.twitter.com/B6CbJZMoCr — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 3, 2021

Aberdeen may be in a winless slump but Glass reckons Ferguson met up with the Scotland squad in form.

He said: “Lewis was brilliant against Celtic.

“He was driving on and is at his best when he is taking less touches.

“Lewis carried a goal threat, worked well at both ends and is a top midfield player.”