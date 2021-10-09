Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss hopes ‘top midfielder’ Lewis Ferguson adds to Scotland cap tally in World Cup qualifiers

By Sean Wallace
October 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Scotland's Lewis Ferguson and David Turnbull after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Picture: PA Photo.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hopes ‘top midfielder’ Lewis Ferguson can add to his Scotland cap count in the World Cup qualifiers.

Glass has praised the 22-year-old for a ‘brilliant’ shift against Celtic despite the Reds winless slump extending to nine games.

Ferguson netted an equaliser and had four shots at goal against the Hoops but Aberdeen still crashed to a 2-1 defeat.

That Pittodrie loss to Celtic was the fourth successive Premiership defeat for Aberdeen who have dropped to ninth in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen are mired in the worst run of form since January to March 2010.

However Glass insists Ferguson deserves his call up into a Scotland midfield that includes English top flight stars like Scott McTominay (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea, on loan at Norwich City) and Kenny McLean (Norwich City).

Glass hopes the Pittodrie midfielder can play a part in the World Cup qualifying double header against Israel tonight and Faroe Islands away on Tuesday.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic.

Glass said: “Even the fact Lewis has made such a tight group with real top midfielders in is a positive for him.

“Scotland have a couple of games so hopefully Lewis gets an opportunity but that is up to Steve (Clarke).”

Lewis Ferguson in action on his debut for Scotland during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Denmark.

Ferguson’s Scotland cap breakthrough

The Scots currently occupy second spot in Group F and hold a one point advantage over Israel ahead of tonight’s sell-out clash at Hampden.

Finishing second in the group  secures a play-off spot next March for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ferguson made his senior international debut last month as a substitute in a 2-0 loss to group leaders, and inevitable winners, Denmark in Cophenhagen.

He doubled that cap tally count when again coming off the bench in the 1-0 defeat of Austria in Vienna.

Ferguson is the only Aberdeen player in Clarke’s Scotland squad.

Having been in the squad for last month’s qualifiers Dons’ centre-back Declan Gallagher, capped eight times, has dropped out as he has failed to command a starting slot at Aberdeen.

Centre-back Andy Considine, capped three times, is out injured until the new year following surgery on a cruciate ligament injury suffered in the 1-0 Europa Conference League defeat to Qarabag in Azerbaijan in August.

Aberdeen may be in a winless slump but Glass reckons Ferguson met up with the Scotland squad in form.

He said: “Lewis was brilliant against Celtic.

“He was driving on and is at his best when he is taking less touches.

“Lewis  carried a goal threat, worked well at both ends and is a top midfield player.”

 

