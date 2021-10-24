Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass eager to repay show of faith from the club

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is determined to repay the support of those who have backed him after seeing his side end their five-game losing streak.

Christian Ramirez’s eighth goal of the season gave the Dons all three points thanks to a 1-0 win against Hibernian at Pittodrie on Saturday and brought some much needed relief to the Dons boss who had been under scrutiny following 10 games without a win.

Club chairman Dave Cormack issued a passionate defence of his manager as he threw his support behind Glass and the Dons boss is eager to repay Cormack’s support.

He said: “The aim is to try to prove people right that support you.

“Dave was very vocal in his support during the week on behalf of himself and the board but he fronted it up.

“I want to prove the people right that put me here. I want to prove my family right that I made the right choice to come back here.

“It’s a big challenge, it’s one I’m up for and it’s a continual challenge at the club.

“I’m relieved. You take away the opportunity for folk to point fingers at ourselves – at me individually and the group of players.

“Especially with the manner in which he dug out the result. We’ve got three or four days’ breathing space.”

The Dons’ victory was secured in testing circumstances with Glass forced into a reshuffle after losing Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay to injury.

With neither player expected to be available for Wednesday’s trip to Ibrox to face Premiership champions Rangers Glass faces having to force some players to play out of position.

He said: “Sometimes you do have to do that sort of thing and it works. You’ve not got the case to say: ‘What’s our very best XI?’

“There’s not a lot of them left but sometimes things come good and happen for you. We have to show the strength of the group.

“Some players will get the chance to play who have trained well and waited their turn. It will come pretty quickly.”

One player who could be deployed in defence is team captain Scott Brown.

The former Celtic skipper played much of the second half as sweeper in a three-man defence following the loss of Gallagher and Ramsay and Glass may ask the player-coach to do so against Rangers.

He said: “Scott played in the back three and he has done it for Celtic in the past but he didn’t volunteer that.

“We know he is capable of it and he is so clever as he knows when to step into the midfield and he is aggressive and good in the air.

“I think he led by example and it was a big performance as it was from a number of players.”

On Ramsay and Gallagher’s injuries the Dons boss added: “Calvin looked like he had a tight quad and Deccy looked like he grabbed his hamstring.”

Ramirez raced to the Dons dugout to celebrate his goal with the Aberdeen manager who had been under pressure following the poor run of results.

Glass was grateful for the public show of support from the man he brought to Pittodrie from Houston Dynamo in the summer.

The Dons boss said: “It’s not just me but the whole staff.

“I’m sure the players read things and they know the pressure but it means a lot when they fight for you like that.

“It was a brilliant goal from a quick break.

“Ramsay takes off like a sprinter but still found the area we had worked on during the week.

“It was an excellent finish against a very good keeper.

“I’m delighted the players put in a hell of a shift.

“We gave up a lot of possession in the second half but we were resolute and we didn’t want to give up a goal.

“None of the mistakes we have seen recently and we had people throwing their bodies on the line so it was a good day’s work.”